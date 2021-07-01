KSM moots two mechanisms to enable face-to-face skills training

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) is recommending two mechanisms to enable skills trainings to be conducted face-to-face during Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

The ministry in a statement today said the two ways are firstly complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and secondly, prioritising vaccination for staff, trainers and students of Skills Development Department (JPK) accredited centres.

“Through these mechanisms, face-to-face skill trainings can be fully implemented and thus claims payment and financing to JPK accredited centres can be made appropriately and the centres will be able to maintain operations,” said the statement.

The statement was issued in response to Federation of JPK Accredited Centres Malaysia (FeMAC) president Azizul Mohd Othman’s call for the government to help private skills training institutions (ILKS), to enable them to continue operations during Phase One of the Movement Control.

Meanwhile, the ministry through JPK has provided guidelines and SOP by relaxing the implementation of theory training online while the monitoring of skills training quality and programmes’ accreditation will also be conducted via online so that JPK accredited centres’ operations are not affected.

“However, hands-on skills training activities require the trainees’ to be physically present and conducted face-to-face, and the constraints have affected the training implementation while at the same time, claims for payment by JPK accredited centres cannot be made,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, according to KSM, the government through JPK had provided a ceiling allocation of RM200 million to finance National Dual Training System (SLDN) incentive programmes in the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020).

Of the total, until May 31 this year, RM146.4 million had been spent, and the government had also allocated RM60 million through Kumpulan Wang Covid-19 (KWC), to finance SLDN PLUS programmes this year.

“A total of RM6.5 million have been claimed by JPK accredited centres and were fully utilised till now,” the statement added. — Bernama