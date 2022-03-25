KSM to collaborate with external parties for TVET empowerment

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) will collaborate with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) regulators abroad to strengthen TVET under the ministry.

It said a meeting with the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (OFQUAL) and UK Skills Partnership was held during the working visit of Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan to London, in the United Kingdom (UK), on Wednesday.

“The collaboration with external parties, such as the UK, is very important to compare best practices, especially from the aspect of TVET management and learning governance in the country in an effort to further strengthen TVET education in Malaysia,“ KSM said in a statement today.

OFQUAL is a regulatory body that assesses TVET qualifications in the UK and is fully accountable to its Parliament while the UK Skills Partnership is a group of TVET training providers in the UK as well as overseas.

The Department of Skills Development (JPK) and Manpower Department (JTM) are two departments under KSM that act as regulatory bodies and TVET training providers.

KSM said the monitoring aspect of TVET accreditation bodies and apprenticeship schemes as well as funding mechanisms needed to be strengthened to promote TVET education, especially under the auspices of the ministry.

“Other aspects that can be strengthened are skills and qualification competitions as well as the skills of TVET instructors. This is because TVET is the main platform in producing skilled local workers, ” it added. — Bernama