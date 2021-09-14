KSM to utilise input from IPEF 2021 to enhance employment programmes, services

PUTRAJAYA: The input on various international best practices presented and discussed at the International Public Employment Forum 2021 (IPEF 2021) will be utilised to enhance the effectiveness of employment programmes and services in Malaysia, especially in addressing the impacts of Covid-19, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

IPEF 2021 was hosted by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) from Sept 6 to 9.

Saravanan said the information would also be used as a guide in preparing proposals for the 2022 Budget under the Human Resources Ministry (KSM).

“KSM and Socso will utilise the various international best practices presented and discussed at IPEF 2021 to further improve the effectiveness of employment programmes and services provided to all levels of Malaysians, especially in addressing the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said.

IPEF 2021 involved three virtual programmes, namely Socso’s Regional Return to Work (RTW) DIGIMOS Symposium 2021, International Public Employment Services Symposium and MYFutureJobs Career Expo.

Saravanan in a statement today said Regional RTW DIGIMOS Symposium 2021 featured discussion sessions by local and foreign experts on disability management and workforce development among the disabled, especially in facing the challenges brought by the Covid-19 crisis.

The International Public Employment Services Symposium which recorded 134,400 entries, discussed the post-pandemic economy and the best approaches to rebuilding careers, he said.

Saravanan said the MYFutureJobs Career Expo received a total of 14,888 registrations with more than 25,918 resumes from job seekers, of which 119 candidates managed to secure immediate job offers, 3,101 candidates were interviewed, while 2,137 were called back for a second interview.

A total of 126 leading companies including multinational companies participated in the career expo such as ExxonMobil Malaysia, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd and CIMB Bank Bhd, he said. — Bernama