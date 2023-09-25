KSN announces transfer, new appointment of secretaries-general

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) today announced the transfer of four secretaries-general and the appointment of a new one effective tomorrow.

In a statement, Mohd Zuki said the secretaries-general involved in the job rotation are Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang from the Ministry of Human Resources to the Ministry of Health; Datuk Seri Isham Ishak from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to the Ministry of Defence; Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to the Ministry of Unity; and Datuk Noridah Abdul Rahim from the Ministry of Unity to being the Director-General of the Federal Territories Department.

MITI deputy secretary-general Hariril Yahri Yaacob has been appointed as the ministry’s new secretary-general to replace Isham.

“I wish to congratulate and commend all of them for the appointment and I believe that with their capabilities, they will continue to drive their respective ministries and agency towards excellence and in realising the Malaysia Madani agenda,” Mohd Zuki said. -Bernama