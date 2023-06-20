KSN urges civil servants to use latest technologies in delivery of services

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants have been urged to take advantage of the latest technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will directly change their work norms.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the use of AI has expanded into many aspects of human life and can have a huge impact on public policy and services in various ways.

Taking Chat GPT as an example, he said it is an advanced chat application using AI technology that has the potential to revolutionise the public sector.

“Chat GP can be used to improve communication, encourage public participation and streamline the decision-making process,” he said at the launch of the G.R.E.A.T Civil Service book, module and forum today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki reminded civil servants to manage governance that includes the delivery of services in a fair, equitable and courteous manner to the people as it is central to the sector’s excellence, adding it should be done without favouritism, marginalising any party and regardless of ethnic, religious, political or socioeconomic backgrounds.

He said public service that is delivered with integrity, courtesy and compassion will strengthen the people’s trust in the government.

“All levels of the organisation must be more responsible and alert in the management of delivery of services. The people’s trust will lead to a peaceful, harmonious and stable MADANI society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki said civil servants are obliged to strengthen their abilities, competence and professionalism in the effort to build a developed and dynamic Malaysia MADANI.

He urged civil servants to strengthen the fundamental values of individuals and organisations through the aspirations of the G.R.E.A.T. Civil Service to support and realise the Malaysia MADANI concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, good governance demands that civil servants comply with the rules and procedures that have been developed and apply transparent accountability in every work process to avoid abuse of power.-Bernama