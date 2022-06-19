KSNP issue: S’gor gov’t says only a proposal for infrastructure upgrade

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has only received a proposal to upgrade and beautify the existing infrastructure at Kuala Selangor Nature Park (KSNP) says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said although the proposal was funded by investors, the state government had stipulated that all beautification works should not encroach on the natural mangrove ecosystem of KSNP - a long-standing contentious issue posed by development.

“We are aware that KSNP is a place to visit. What is being done by the state government is to maintain the park, including flower gardens, bird hides and fish parks which are currently not well managed, including public facilities that have fallen into neglect,” he said.

He said this after the presentation of vouchers for the 2022 Selangor State Korban Donation Programme (PSKNS) here today.

Amirudin said the upgrade would only involve a few sites open to the visiting public while the mangrove swamp was off-limits except for researchers.

He added that all the steps to improve the park were still under study as it involved various processes such as planning and building permission.

Amirudin was commenting on a Bernama report on June 16 which said the mangrove swamp forest in Kuala Selangor - a natural coastal buffer zone and tsunami embankment - was now not only threatened with destruction but also at risk of disappearing due to the rampant development around it.

KSNP, which covers an area of ​​about 292 hectares and is known as a transit point for migratory birds, became a bone of contention when some parties submitted proposals to explore and develop the area.

Commenting on the presentation of Korban donation vouchers to more than 400 mosques and surau earlier, Amirudin said the state received donations of 660 cows and 1,000 goats worth RM5.05 million from government-linked companies (GLCs) and other agencies. - Bernama