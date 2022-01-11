KT Bypass finally open, provides convenience to over 70,000 motorists

KUALA TERENGGANU: After a three-year delay, the Kuala Terengganu (KT) Bypass, which connects Kuala Ibai and Kampung Durian Burung near here, has finally opened for the convenience of over 70,000 road users.

Senior Works Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, said that the 5.8 kilometres (km) road could reduce traffic congestion on the existing Jalan Persekutuan in the city of Kuala Terengganu, especially during peak hours, major festive seasons and school holidays.

“This project will also increase the level of accessibility and mobility of users of the east coast and be able to generate the economy in the Kuala Terengganu area, especially for the tourism sector as well as small and medium industries,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the KT Bypass here today.

Fadillah said that the bypass, which was approved by the federal government in the third Rolling Plan (RP3) of the 10th Malaysia Plan (10MP), initially cost RM250 million, but that amount increased to RM384.3 million due to a threefold increase in land acquisition costs.

“Work on this project, that stretches almost six kilometres, already started in 2016 and should not have taken so long to complete. However, the construction went through various challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

At the event, Fadillah also presented the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the contractor who successfully secured contracts from the Public Works Department (PWD) involving three projects in Kelantan, namely the Central Spine Road (CSR) – Kuala Krai to Sungai Lakit Bridge; CSR Project – Sungai Lakit Bridge to Gua Musang; and the Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai Highway project.

He said that the CSR project involved the construction of an 11.05 km long road, involving a contract value of RM317.5 million; CSR – Sungai Lakit Bridge to Gua Musang, stretching 20 km (326.5 million); while the Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai Highway Project is 10 km long (RM262 million).

In a separate development, Fadillah said the rural road construction project from Kampung Mat Daling, Jerantut, to Kampung Pasir Raja, Dungun, stretching 52.55 km, has just started and is expected to be completed within three years.

He said that the implementation of the project is under the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB), and it is managed by the PWD. - Bernama