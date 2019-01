KUALA LUMPUR: The 39 occupants of the two blocks of longhouse quarters owned by Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Berhad in Bangsar that were gutted by a fire yesterday, have been housed at its quarters nearby.

KTM Berhad in a statement said were no casualties reported in the 9.30am incident involving its employees.

“The staff and families involved are safe and sound and are now at the quarters provided by the company at Bangsar Utama and Lengkok Abdullah,” it added.

It had also provided an initial monetary aid of RM3,000 to its staff besides providing food supplies, clothes and transport.

A “flash donation” was immediately launched by KTM Berhad staff to provide financial assistance to the victims.

The statement also said that the cause of the fire had not as yet been determined and the losses not ascertained, as investigations were still being carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil visited the victims and arranged with the Social Welfare Department to provide cash, basic goods and counselling services to the victims. Also present was KTM Berhad CEO Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin and management officials. — Bernama