KTM Komuter Utara to add 12 three-car trains in 2025

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) will add 12 units of three-car trains in 2025 to improve its Komuter Utara services for the comfort of passengers.

Its group chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, said that the initiative would involve the purchase of new trains, which will be carried out by the Transport Ministry.

“The KTM Komuter Utara services have received an overwhelming response from passengers. The segment has two lines, namely the Padang Besar-Butterworth line, which is a favourite among passengers, and the Butterworth-Padang Rengas line.

“The train sets can be connected to be a six-car train when demand is high,” he said at a press conference, after the launch of the KTMB Northern Sector weekly and monthly travel passes by KTMB chairman, Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir, here today.

According to Mohd Rani, currently, KTM Komuter Utara operates with six sets of trains, comprising two six-car trains and four three-car trains, which were used in its operations in the Klang Valley.

Commenting on today’s event, Mohd Rani said that the weekly and monthly travel passes will provide a saving of up to 33 per cent to users, compared with daily ticket purchases.

“The passes are for the Butterworth-Padang Besar-Butterworth line and the Padang Rengas-Butterworth-Padang Rengas line, involving a total of 38 daily services.

To encourage commuters to purchase weekly and monthly passes, KTM Komuter plans to organise a lucky passenger selection programme for early online purchases. Selection will be based on the customer’s purchase records.

Selection and presentation of prizes will be carried out for a period of four months, from October 2022 to January 2023. - Bernama