KTM suspends employee involved in train not stopping at Kuala Gris

KOTA BHARU: Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) Berhad is conducting an investigation and has suspended a Shuttle Timuran 51 employee when the train did not stop at Hentian Kuala Gris in Kuala Gris this morning.

In a statement issued on its Facebook, KTMB confirmed Shuttle Timuran No 51 train which left Tumpat station at 4.05 am did not stop at Hentian Kuala Gris at 7.08 am.

“KTMB takes a serious view of the incident as it involved 100 students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dabong which commenced schooling session today,” it said in a statement.

KTMB also apologises to students, parents and the school involved over the incident.

“Improvements would be made and KTMB assures that a similar incident would not be repeated in future,” said the statement.

Earlier, the media reported that about 100 students of SMK Dabong could not attend class on the first day of the third term when the train taking them to the school did not stop at the station concerned. - Bernama