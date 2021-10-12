KTMB adds train services for interstate travellers

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will increase the frequency of its Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Intercity from Oct 14 following the government’s announcement to allow interstate travel starting yesterday.

KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha in a statement today said ticket sales commenced at 3 pm today for train travel till December and discounts of RM5 would be offered to 10,000 early-bird commuters who buy tickets exceeding RM40 by using the promo code ‘BOLEHRENTAS’ from Oct 14-24.

“The ETS service will be operational with 12 trips daily compared to only two now. The route covers the sectors of Gemas-Padang Besar, KL Sentral-Ipoh, Gemas-Butterworth and vice versa.

“Four Ekspres Selatan services in the Gemas-Johor Bahru Sentral sector and two Ekspres Rakyat Timuran trips in the Tumpat-Johor Bahru Sentral sector will be operational daily, following its suspension since the onset of MCO (Movement Control Order) 3.0,” he said.

He said the Shuttle Timuran in the Kuala Lipis-to-Tumpat sector remained operational with 10 services.

Meanwhile, in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), he said KTMB would only allow fully vaccinated passengers to board the train by showing their digital certification via the MySejahtera mobile app or a Covid-19 vaccination card as proof.

He advised passengers to arrive at the station at least one hour ahead of departure and to purchase tickets via KTMB Mobile (KITS) app or from the KTMB website to limit interactions. — Bernama