KTMB adheres to MOH guidelines at entry points

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad has complied with guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus now that cases have been detected in this region.

KTMB chief executive officer Datuk Ir. Kamarulzaman Zainal said the move involved all staff working at the two main entry points in Johor Baru and Padang Besar in Perlis.

“All personnel on duty at the station and inside each train operating at both the entry points are ordered to comply with health and safety aspects.

“KTMB handles over 8,000 passengers at its Johor Baru Central entry point daily through its 31 Shuttle Tebrau train services between Johor Baru and Woodlands, Singapore,” he said in a statement here last night.

He also said that more than 300 passengers use the Padang Besar station daily to board trains under the supervision of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Kamarulzaman said the security measures also involved all cargo train services personnel travelling between Thailand and Peninsular Malaysia.

Among the other proactive measures to be taken include ensuring the mandatory use of face masks by KTMB staff, providing infection control and prevention measures information to passengers and to offer assistance to the Health Ministry’s screening and quarantine unit. — Bernama