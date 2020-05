KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) denies allegations that it is not enforcing social distancing on its Komuter train service, as was viralled on Twitter on Monday.

Its strategic communications head Ahmad Asri Khalbi explained that the higher density of passengers on a trip on the Port Klang to Tanjung Malim route on Monday was because technical problems forced the rail operator to use a three-coach train instead of a six-coach one.

“We have already made the markings for social distancing. In the incident mentioned in the posting that went viral....initially we had planned to use a six-coach train, but at the last minute, because of technical problems, we had to change to a commuter train that had three coaches only.

“In terms of capacity, obviously it is smaller, people were rushing to work so they still boarded it even though stickers for social distancing were placed both outside and inside the train, but perhaps because the passengers were in a rush, that became a problem,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He further explained that only that trip was affected and the others followed the “new normal”. - Bernama