KTMB ETS tickets at 50% discount, elderly to enjoy extra RM5 discount

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering a 50 per cent discount for its Electric Train Service (ETS) for the entire month of July as a token of appreciation to its passengers.

KTMB announced its latest promotion in a statement today, which is open to Malaysians, allowing them to save more in a move to boost the domestic tourism industry.

“The special offer is applicable to all ETS routes from Padang Besar to Gemas every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Passengers can choose to travel either one-way or return from any ETS destination,” KTMB said, adding that the discounted tickets was for the adult category involving certain specific dates, from July 11 to 13, July 18 to 20, and from July 25 to 27 and that passengers must use specific promo codes to be eligible for the discounts.

KTMB is also offering an additional discount of RM5 for the elderly from ticket prices for all ETS services, including business class seats, from July 1 till December this year.

“KTMB is also offering tickets at half price to all Malaysian senior citizens who have registered on the KTMB mobile app for all KTMB services,” the train service provider said.

Senior citizens who wish to enjoy the discount must use the promo code PRIHATINEMAS at all ticket purchase points including ticket counters, kiosks, KTMB website and KITS apps during purchase, and is subject to set terms and conditions.