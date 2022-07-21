KTMB extends Batu Caves komuter service to Pulau Sebang, Malacca

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has extended its Klang Valley komuter sector from Batu Caves to Pulau Sebang, Melaka and return as an effort to boost the service.

In a statement today, KTMB said the extension of the service involved eight existing trips during peak hours on weekdays, weekends and public holidays to meet the need and demand of passengers.

For commuters in Klang Valley sector, the extension involved four trips going to Pulau Sebang station compared with the previous terminal ending at Sungai Gadut station in Negeri Sembilan and for the Pulau Sebang to Batu Caves route, there will be four trips starting from Pulau Sebang station which used to start from Sungai Gadut station.

“The latest schedule is for the routes effective July 25,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, services for the northern sector komuter service involving the Padang Besar- Butterworth-Padang Besar and Padang Rengas-Butterworth-Padang Rengas routes would also be improved.

“There will be two additional train services for the Padang Besar to Butterworth route and back, bringing the total to 26 trips in operation compared to 24 services before this. The Padang Rengas to Butterworth routes and return would also have two more services bringing the total trips to12 compared to 10 currently,” said the statement.

KTMB hopes all passengers including tourists would benefit from the increased frequencies using the Padang Besar-Hatyai route and make it as the main mode of transportation.

To obtain the latest travel schedule, passengers have been urged to download the MyRailtime application or surf KTMB site at www.ktmb.com.my or contact KTMB call centre at 03-22671200. - Bernama