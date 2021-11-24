KTMB fulfils paralysed girl’s wish of travelling by train

SUNGAI PETANI: A teenage girl who is paralysed from the waist down from Kampung Bakar Bata, here, had her lifetime dream to board a train comes true today.

Thanks to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) for providing a special commuter train from Sungai Petani to Butterworth, Penang to fulfil the dream of Aziana Shaari, 17, who was paralysed when a concrete wall behind her house collapsed and fell on her eight years ago.

KTMB chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said the initiative was taken upon learning that riding a train has always been a dream for Aziana since she was small and the teenager was always excited to see trains travelling on the railway tracks near her house every day.

Speaking to reporters at the special programme, he said the train ride which departed at 9 am was also joined by two paramedics who were responsible to monitor the health of the teenager throughout the trip.

Meanwhile, Aziana said she was beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to experience her first train ride.

“Thank you KTMB for fulfilling my dream today,“ said Aziana who also has hearing, lungs and kidney problems.

Aziana’s mother Fatimah Hashim, 50, expressed her gratitude to KTMB for making her daughter’s wish come true.

“I don’t know how to describe how grateful and happy I am today. Previously, every time Aziana wanted to see the train, I would push her bed out of the house, Alhamdulillah, her dream has finally come true,” she said. — Bernama