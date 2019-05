KUALA LUMPUR: Kereta Api Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will increase to two more electric train services (ETS) between Kuala Lumpur and Padang Besar to meet the high demand for the service in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

In a statement released today, the KTMB said that two train services were for journeys to be made from June 1 to 4 and June 7 to 10.

“Tickets for both services would be sold from 10am tomorrow morning,” the statement said.

The tickets could be purchased at the KTMB ticket counters or via online through the official website www.ktmb.com.my - Bernama