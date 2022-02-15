KTMB introduces Malaysian Family discount package

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has introduced a Malaysian Family Package discount, of 25 per cent, for electric train services (ETS) and KTM Intercity services, for all Malaysians until Dec 31 this year.

KTMB chief executive officer, Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, said the package can be purchased for a minimum of four tickets in one transaction (adults and children) for all ETS, Ekspres Rakyat Timuran and Ekspres Selatan services, by using promo code KMKTMB2.

“In response to the government’s call to help revive the country’s economy, KTMB will continue to be optimistic in ensuring that train services continue to be the top choice, through promotions designed specifically for Malaysian families,” he said in a statement here today.

“Through this package, we are targeting an increase in ticket sales, especially during the school holiday season in March and the Aidilfitri celebration in May.

“My suggestion is that all Malaysian families do not miss the opportunity to get this promotion and plan your trip,” he said.

Customers are advised to purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) or the KTMB website. - Bernama