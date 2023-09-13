KTMB: Komuter delays due to systems, infrastructure upgrading works

KUALA LUMPUR: The current disruptions and delays in the KTM Komuter service are due to upgrading of systems and infrastructure under the Klang Valley Double Tracking (KDVT) Phase One and Two projects.

KTMB Chief Corporate Officer Mohamed Suhaimi Yaacob said the upgrading works are taking a long time because train services are still running.

“ ...when it (upgrading works and train services) is done simultaneously, it definitely impacts the scheduling, even forcing the cancellation of some services, but we always reschedule another one.

“For now, we are running Komuter trains at an interval of 30 minutes during peak hours and hope to increase it to 15 minute intervals once the upgrading works are completed,” he told reporters after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KTMB and AirAsia Ride, here today.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Suhaimi and Air Asia Ride Regional Chief Executive Officer Lim Chiew Shan.

Phase One of KDVT, which started in 2016 involves system works upgrade between Rawang and Seremban, and from Sentul to Port Klang covering an estimated 150 kilometres, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Phase Two of KDVT started early this year and covers the repair and upgrading of 265 km of KTMB tracks between Salak Selatan and Seremban, and Kuala Lumpur to Port Klang, with expected completion in 2027.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Suhaimi said ETS (Electric Train) and KTM Komuter passengers will have better options to access 80 KTM stations in the Klang Valley and northern region through KTMB’s strategic collaboration with Air Asia Ride.

“We highly welcome our collaboration in providing e-hailing services to optimise first and last mile connectivity for passengers.

“This cooperation emphasises our committment to provide not only train services but to also deliver a smooth and worry-free journey,” he said.

In conjunction with the MoU, Air Asia Ride will offer a discount of RM3 per trip to and from 80 KTM stations in Klang Valley and northern region, which is a daily savings of RM6, effective today to August 2024.

The promotion code is KTMRIDE. -Bernama