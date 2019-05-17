KTMB launches MyRailtime app for commuters’ convenience

KUALA LUMPUR: KTMB today launched the ‘MyRailtime’ application which allows commuters to check on the real time travel schedule for train services in the Klang Valley and Tanjung Malim.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the application which could be downloaded through smartphone app stores, would be able to help commuters to plan their trips according to real time train status, beginning with the KTM Komuter service.

“By using the MyRailtime app commuters will get accurate information on the departure and arrival time of KTM Komuter trains and this will be especially useful for those taking public transport on a daily basis.

“We also intend to expand the use of digital systems to improve operations and provide value-added services such as WiFi facilities in the Skypark Link and ETS trains. Moreover KTM Komuter service has implemented cashless transaction since Sept 10 last year,“ he said at the launch of the MyRailtime app at KL Sentral, here today.

Also present were KTM Berhad CEO Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin and Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) director-general Azlan Shah Al Bakri.

According to Loke, the move was in line with the government’s aspirations to further improve the quality of rail-based public transport services.

In the meantime, Loke urged the public to be patient and to understand that the main cause of delays in the arrival of KTM Komuter trains, especially in the Klang Valley had been due to the upgrading of the rail tracks.

He said the first phase of KTM Komuter rail upgrading works would be completed by the middle of next year, while the following phase would be in the next few years.

“The situation had caused the train frequency to drop to one in every 45 minutes as compared to one in every 20 minutes previously.

“So with the use of this application, it is hoped that KTM Komuter users will be able to plan their journeys,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rani said in preparation for the next phase, KTMB is in the process of upgrading the application so that it could be used for the KTM Komuter Northern Sector, ETS and Intercity trains.

“The application will be updated gradually and is expected to be adopted for all services beginning this September,“ he said.

He said KTMB also foresees that at least one million commuters would be using the application by year-end based on its passenger statistics. - Bernama