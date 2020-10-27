KTMB offering up to 50 per cent discounts for ETS, KTM intercity services

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent for Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Intercity services starting from today until Nov 9.

KTMB chief executive officer Datuk Ir. Kamarulzaman Zainal said the discount was for travel to any existing destinations involving six ETS and eight KTM Intercity services during the Conditional Movement Control Order (PKPB) period.

“This effort is being carried out due to the significant drop in the number of passengers for both services since the implementation of the CMCO.

“As for now, two services are still operating for routes between Tumpat, Johor Bahru, Gemas, KL Sentral, Ipoh, Butterworth and Padang Besar stations,” he said in a statement here, today.

Therefore, people are advised to purchase tickets online on the KTMB website or via the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application.

For more information, the public can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-2267 1200 or visit KTMB’s official new media channel. -Bernama