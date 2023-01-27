KTMB offers 25% discount via Sama-sama Travel Campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is offering a 25 per cent discount via the Sama-Sama Travel Campaign for purchases made between Jan 27 and Dec 31, 2023 for all electric train services (ETS) and Intercity Express Service.

Its group chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said the service has allocated RM2.6 million, the same amount as last year, to passengers who bought (discounted) tickets through this travel campaign.

He said the discounts only apply to Malaysian citizens who purchase a minimum of four adult or child tickets in one transaction by entering the promo code that will be announced.

“We give these special discounts to regular and business class ETS travels, and express train services to the east and south.

“The main reason for giving discounts to passengers is to encourage Malaysians to go on vacation with their families and friends to any destination, and as an initiative to reduce the use of vehicles to avoid traffic congestion, especially during the festive seasons.

“This initiative is also KTMB’s contribution to the government to encourage domestic travel by Malaysians,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Sama-Sama Travel Campaign today.

He added that KTMB plans to have a loyalty system where passengers will receive points with their purchases and it (loyalty service) is expected to be launched at the end of this year.

He said the discounted tickets could be purchased at counters, kiosks and via applications and the KTMB website.

The Sama-Sama Travel Campaign is a continuation of last year’s Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Campaign aimed at encouraging the public to use the service. - Bernama