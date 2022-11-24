KTMB offers additional services in conjunction with school, public holidays

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering two additional Platinum electric train services (ETS) for the KL Sentral - Padang Besar - KL Sentral route in conjunction with the upcoming school and public holidays.

KTMB in a statement today said that the additional service involves journeys on Friday to Monday from Dec 9 to 12, Dec 16 to 19, Dec 23 to 26 and Dec 30 to Jan 2 2023.

According to the statement, the additional ETS trains can accommodate the high demand for several destinations such as Ipoh, Butterworth, Alor Setar and Padang Besar.

The additional train service offers 10,080 tickets which go on sale starting tomorrow (Nov 25).

“As of today, more than 55 per cent of tickets have been sold for the KL Sentral - Padang Besar - KL Sentral sector during the weekend. This trend is expected to continue increasing due to school and public holidays, as well as to users who choose the service for their respective destinations,“ according to the statement.

Users are advised to purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) or through the KTMB website. - Bernama