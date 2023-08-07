KTMB: Passenger who falls onto track at Woodlands Checkpoint sent to hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A passenger who fell onto the railway track at the Woodlands train checkpoint in Singapore at 5.35 am on Wednesday was sent to a nearby hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), in a statement today, said the passenger was promptly rescued by KTMB crew members and officers from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“Our investigation revealed that the incident occurred when the passenger attempted to disembark from the Tebrau Shuttle train before it came to a complete stop.

“As a safety precaution, all passengers should remain seated until the train comes to a complete stop. KTMB regrets the incident. Passenger safety is always our top priority. We will continue to work diligently to improve our services and to ensure a safe and pleasant journey for all passengers,” it said.

KTMB also advised passengers to pay attention to and comply with safety notices displayed at each train entrance and station.

According to KTMB, the Tebrau Shuttle train coaches are designed and built in full compliance with safety standards.

Each coach is equipped with side swing doors that can be manually opened or locked from the inside as a safety feature for passengers to exit the coaches in case of emergencies, it said. -Bernama