KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide four additional Electric Train Services (ETS) trains for the KL Sentral-Ipoh and KL Sentral-Butterworth routes.

According to KTMB’s statement today, the trains were scheduled to operate from Feb 1 to 4 and from Feb 7 to 10, in order to meet the passengers’ demand and to facilitate transportation to the public to celebrate the holiday with families in their hometown.

“Tickets for the additional train services will go on sale from 8.30am on Jan 14 (Monday),” the statement said.

Customers can also purchase the tickets online via KTMB’s official website, smartphone application (KTM MobTicket) and at the counter.

Members of the public can get more information on KTMB’s additional services by calling KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200 or log on to www.ktmb.com.my. — Bernama