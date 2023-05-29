KTMB providing four additional ETS trains for Aidiladha period

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is providing four additional ETS trains to service the northern sector in conjunction with this Hari Raya Aidiladha.

KTMB said the additional services involve ETS 9283 for Padang Besar-KL Sentral, ETS 9286 for KL Sentral-Padang Besar, and ETS 9181 for Butterworth-KL Sentral and the return journey.

“These extra trains will operate for six days from June 27 to July 2. A total of 24 additional services will be offered during that period.

“With this, the ETS service will offer a total of 36 trips daily, compared to 32 trips on normal days,” KTMB said in a statement today.

Tickets for the additional trains willl be on sale from 10 am on June 1.

“The extra ETS trains are to meet the high demand for tickets during festival periods and to avoid traffic congestion in the exodus back to kampung.

“The additional trains offer 1,260 tickets per day, bringing the total number of tickets to 7,560, including for the business class coach,” it added.

KTMB advised commuters to purchase their tickets via the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application or its official website. -Bernama