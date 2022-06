PETALING JAYA: Rail operator KTMB today confirmed that a viral message claiming that it is offering special prizes to mark its 137th anniversary is fake.

The link offers people who answer a questionnaire a reward of RM6,000, as part of “KTM Berhad 137th Anniversary Government Subsidiary”.

KTMB in a Facebook post reminded its customers that the viral link is fake.

“The public is requested not to click on the link to avoid any inconvenience,“ it said.