PORT DICKSON: The State Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has suggested that Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) built a bund at Simin River to avoid flash flooding at the Gadut River KTMB Station here, as had happened on Thursday.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said it was to ensure water from the river would not overflow into the area which previously had submerged several parked vehicles.

‘’KTMB have been told of this which should be given priority and it is up to them. On the part of the state government, we have ordered DID to clean up the river areas so that the incident does not recur.

‘’That is what we should look at and we cannot do anything more if there is too much water. The state government will ensure the drainage is good,’’ he told reporters after launching the Pengkalan Kempas Carnival here today.

On Thursday, heavy rain in the evening resulted in several areas in Gadut River to be hit by flash floods of 1.2m to 1,5m including at the Gadut River KTMB Stations and the Senawang Industrial Area.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin, who was asked on the proposal to build a tiered parking facility for the area, said the state government lauded the proposal.

Yesterday, State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman, and Assemblyman for Paroi, Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani was reported to have said that the state government would consider the proposal to build a multi-storied parking facility at the Gadut River KTMB station here, as a move to prevent flash floods from inundating parked cars.

Mohamad Taufek said the Minister of Transport Anthony Loke had been told of the matter and he had agreed in principle to consider and study the construction of the multi-storey parking facility. – Bernama