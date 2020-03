KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will enforce the government’s nationwide Movement Control Order to contain Covid-19, on train passengers effective 8.30am today.

In a statement issued yesterday, KTMB chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said only non-Malaysians would be allowed to board the Tebrau Shuttle train from the Johor Bahru Sentral (JBS) station to the Woodlands station in Singapore.

Further, only Malaysians would be allowed to board trains at Woodlands headed to JBS.

“Operations of trains that ply between the Malaysia-Thai border and which involve the services of the State Railway of Thailand have been temporarily suspended.

“However, the Electric Train Service (ETS), as well as the KTM Intercity, KTM Komuter and Skypark Link services will continue to operate as usual,” he said.

Passengers who wish to make changes to their tickets or cancel them during the 14-day duration of the Movement Control Order which takes effect today, are requested to refer to the nearest station, Kamarulzaman said, adding that refunds would be made 14 days after the cancellation of tickets, in accordance with stipulated guidelines.

For further information on train operations, the public is advised to visit KTMB’s website at www.ktmb.com.my or contact its call centre at 03-2267 1200. - Bernama