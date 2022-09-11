KTMB to improve railway facilities to meet demand

GOPENG: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is in the midst of improving its existing facilities in the Klang Valley to improve the quality of train services.

KTMB Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Shamsudin said the challenge KTMB is facing is to repair the old tracks at the Rawang station to Kuala Lumpur which still uses a single track.

“We are aware that the single track will affect the timing and travel time.

“Among other factors are age and the limitation of the number of trains,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) ceremony between KTMB and The Treasure @ Taman Herba today. Mohd Rani Hisham signed on behalf of KTMB while the Treasure @ Taman Herba was represented by its managing director Eidia Erriany Abdul Rahim.

He said KTMB, together with the ministries involved, will expedite the KTMB project in the Klang Valley as planned in order to be able to implement the construction of the double-track project.

“This includes efforts to repair old trains as soon as possible so that they can be used in addition to buying new trains that involve other ministries,” he added.

According to him, the KTMB always listens to the public’s complaints regarding the issue of lack of coaches and tickets being sold out due to National Day and subsequent school holidays recently.

“Two weeks ago I was informed that train tickets for all journeys were sold out, and KTMB will announce an increase in the number of coaches on each journey to meet the increased demand for tickets.

“We are not increasing the frequency but we will increase the number of seats, for example, a train that has six coaches will be increased to 12 coaches,” he said.

Earlier, the MoU was inked to strengthen eco-tourism industry in Perak including proposals for cooperation through rail tourism packages to promote Batu Gajah station as transit to the Treasure @ Taman Herba and other interesting locations in the vicinity.

In addition, this collaboration can introduce many new locations in the state to local and foreign tourists. - Bernama