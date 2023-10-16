KTMB to offer additional ETS train services in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will offer additional Electric Train Service (ETS) trips from Kuala Lumpur Sentral (KL Sentral) station to Padang Besar and vice versa in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations.

KTMB announced in a statement today that the additional service will run for five days from Nov 9 to 13 while the tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 am tomorrow.

There will be an additional 630 tickets available daily, with a total of 3,150 tickets being offered, including business class coach seats.

“The additional ETS trips are to cater to the high demand for train tickets during festive seasons. The country’s major highways are also expected to see a high volume of traffic compared to normal days,” the company said.

The train will depart from Padang Besar at 11 am and arrive at KL Sentral at 4.36 pm, while the other train from KL Sentral will depart at 5.05 pm and arrive at Padang Besar at 10.34 pm.

KTMB is also offering a 15 per cent discount for ETS services for certain dates in a 10 day period from Oct 16 to 31.

The discount is limited to Malaysians only and applies to the first 200 adult passengers for any ETS route, excluding business class.

The promo code can be found at all KTMB official social media channels and its website www.ktmb.com.my and the tickets are availabe at the KTMB website, kiosks and mobile app KITS.

KTMB also advised the public to plan their journeys ahead and to purchase their tickets early to enjoy flexible and cheaper fares.

Those who want futher information can visit the KTMB website or call the call centre at 03-2267 1200.-Bernama