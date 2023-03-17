KTMB told to provide free service to caregivers of child cancer patients

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has asked Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) to provide free services to child cancer patients and their caregivers.

Its minister, Anthony Loke, said the initiative aims to facilitate the travel of patients and caregivers who need to receive treatment in the federal capital, especially those in the peninsula.

“I understand that many people need to come to Kuala Lumpur to get treatment...in the peninsula, we (MOT) can offer a (free) train service and I have asked MOT secretary-general to follow up with KTMB on this matter.

“In terms of mechanism, MOT can have a form of arrangement with KTMB and that is something we can implement,“ he told reporters after launching the Childhood Cancer Support (CANSupport) programme here today.

Loke said MOT and KTMB need to find a method of integration between the CANSupport and KTMB mobile applications to enable those involved to take advantage of the service.

“So when they come for treatment, they can book a ticket through the application. We need to understand the mechanism further and how we want this aid to be distributed easily,“ he said.

The CANSupport application is a collaboration between Tata Consultancy Services Malaysia with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM).

In the meantime, Loke said MAG through Malaysia Airlines has agreed to donate free flights to child cancer patients especially from Sabah and Sarawak to get treatment in the capital.

He also welcomed e-hailing and taxi service providers to support the initiative by offering the same service to the parties involved. - Bernama