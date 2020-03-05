Ku Nan accuses DPP of discriminating him, tarnishing his reputation

KUALA LUMPUR: The heated argument between former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Julia Ibrahim at the High Court yesterday continued today when he accused the latter of tarnishing his reputation.

Tengku Adnan, 69, who was testifying in his defence at his RM2 million graft trial, lashed out at the DPP for discriminating him in the prosecution when a former finance minister had the charges against him dropped by the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC).

“It’s not fair Puan Julia, you are discriminating me, and you are trying to tarnish my reputation since day one of this trial. You talk to the press and give contradicting statements, this is not fair.

“Why are you still charging me if you can drop the same charges against the former finance minister before. I was a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who was looking after the law. I know where you are going with your line of statement,” he said in a voice choked with emotion.

The Putrajaya MP did not name the former finance minister, but the High Court in Penang had previously dropped corruption charges against Lim Guan Eng when Pakatan Harapan took over the government in 2017.

Yesterday, Tengku Adnan became emotional in the courtroom after judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan rejected his application for details of his asset declarations to be heard during in-camera proceedings without the presence of the public or the media.

The heated argument continued when Julia sarcastically said, “Why are you asking me to drop the charges, you should ask the Attorney-General (AG).”

Tengku Adnan: Yes, ask your boss (AG). Wait, there‘s no AG now, he resigned already.

The tense atmosphere was further developed when Julia asked Tengku Adnan to explain his allegation in his witness statement where he claimed that the charges against him were “irrelevant”.

The former minister, who was testifying on the third day of his defence, disagreed with Julia’s suggestion that he used RM2 million for his own purposes.

He stressed that the money he had received from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong was for the political donation to Umno for the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections expenses.

On Oct 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan to enter his defence, after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant then, namely as Federal Territories Minister, to having accepted for himself, RM2 million from Chai via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest when it was known that Aset Kayamas had a connection with his official duties.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here on June 14, 2016.

The former minister was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini continues. — Bernama