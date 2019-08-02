Ku Nan corruption trial: Opposition rests case, oral submissions to begin Oct 4

KUALA LUMPUR: After 12 days of trial with 23 witnesses called to testify, the prosecution today rested its case against former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who allegedly received RM2 million in bribes from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim said this after Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Muhamad Saad Bordani, 37, finished his testimony at the High Court here today.

Julia said the prosecution also offered several witnesses from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and MACC to the defence if the accused was called to enter his defence.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set Oct 4 and 11 for oral submissions.

“The court also fixed on or before Sept 3 for both parties to file written submissions while the counter submissions should be filed on or before Sept 18,“ the judge said.

Tengku Adnan’s trial began on July 2, with 23 prosecution witnesses including former Kuala Lumpur mayors Tan Sri Ahmad Phesal Talib and Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz and Chai, who is the managing director of Syarikat Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd.

On Jan 23, Tengku Adnan, 68, pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Mohamed Zaini during the first mention of the case after it was allowed to be transferred from the sessions court to the High Court on Dec 14, 2018.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, on conviction. - Bernama