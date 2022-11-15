Ku Nan denies paying voters returning to cast ballots in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Putrajaya Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has denied an allegation that those who are returning to Putrajaya to cast their ballots this Saturday will receive RM300 in travel claim.

He said a police report was lodged yesterday regarding the allegation that was spread on the Whatsapp application.

“It’s slander and I did not do that. I hope those contesting the seat don’t play the slander game,“ he told reporters after observing the early voting process at the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

He stressed that BN nor himself did not provide payments to voters as it was a breach of the Election Offences Act 1954.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz when contacted confirmed receiving the report.

He said the case was referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block the travel claim form link.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate contesting the Putrajaya seat, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin who also visited the IPD to observe the process told reporters that PN would provide transportation for voters on polling day to ensure a high voter turnout. - Bernama