Ku Nan’s RM2 mil bribery trial begins

KUALA LUMPUR: The six-day trial of former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix), who was charged with accepting RM2 million bribe from a businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, begins today at the High Court here.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, who led the prosecution team, read the opening statement before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan. She was assisted by deputy public prosecutors Lailawati Ali, Rullizah Abdul Majid, Hadariah Siri, Natasha Abdul Azis and Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris.

Tengku Adnan, 68, who is Putrajaya Member of Parliament, arrived at the court at 8.45am. His defence team, led by Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, also comprises lawyers Datuk S. Satharuban, Michelle Lai, Natalie Tan and Aaron Lau.

Four witnesses are expected to testify today, including a bank officer.

On Jan 23 this year, Tengku Adnan maintained his not guilty plea before Justice Mohamed Zaini when the charge was read to him again on the first mention after the case was allowed to be transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court on Dec 14, 2018.

According to the charge, Tengku Adnan, as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, has accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

Tengku Adnan is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, on conviction.

Tengku Adnan is also facing a charge of accepting a bribe and an alternative charge of accepting a bribe of RM1 million from businessman Tan Eng Boon over the approval of an application by a company to raise the ratio related to development in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur in 2013.

This hearing of this case before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali will begin on Sept 3 this year. — Bernama