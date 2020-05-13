Kuah, Ayer Hangat reps confirm not backing Mukhriz’s leadership

LANGKAWI: Kuah and Ayer Hangat assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) last night confirmed that they have lost confidence in Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir‘s (pix) leadership and are giving their support to the formation of the new state government.

Speaking to Bernama, Ayer Hangat assemblyman Juhari Bulat said the move was to stay aligned with the Bersatu leadership at the federal government level.

“The decision was also made so that we at the state level could work alongside the President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Prime Minister as we want to follow the federal level leadership,“ he told Bernama.

Juhari, who is also Kedah State Assembly deputy speaker said his decision had the support of the grassroots in the Ayer Hangat state constituency.

In a separate statement, Mohd Firdaus, in explaining his decision, said the question of party hopping does not arise, adding that he was merely sticking with Bersatu’s central leadership.

“Do not be confused or deceived into thinking that we four Bersatu assemblymen have left or hopped to another party. We are still part of Bersatu, but choose to follow the path and directives of the current president,” he said.

Nineteen out of 36 Kedah state assemblymen yesterday announced that they have lost confidence in Mukhriz’s leadership.

Kedah opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the 19 assemblymen comprised 15 from PAS, two from Umno and another two – Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) – both from PKR, who announced that they quit the party yesterday. — Bernama