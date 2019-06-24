Kuah rep reacts over report on Langkawi drug problem

ALOR STAR: A news report on Langkawi purportedly facing a severe drug problem is inaccurate and does not give the true picture of the actual situation, Kuah state assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad said today.

He described the claim as a politically-motivated accusation by certain quarters because the Langkawi MP is Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the prime minister himself.

“The drug issue is found in every district and state (in the country) but to equate the drug situation in Langkawi to that in Mexico is irresponsible and portrays the police as incompetent.

“The Royal Malaysia Police, with the cooperation of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Langkawi, always strives to monitor drug abuse. I, too, often join in the anti-drug operations,” he told a press conference at Wisma Darul Aman, here.

He spoke in reference to a report on ‘The Severe Drug Problem in Langkawi’ in a newspaper yesterday which quoted a statement from the former MP for Langkawi, Datuk Nawawi Ahmad.

Mohd Firdaus said the Marine Police, along with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), conducted operations consistently in the Langkawi waters to curb the entry of boats suspected of bringing drugs to the island. — Bernama