Kuala Kangsar hits by flash floods, 104 people evacuated

IPOH: A total of 104 people from 20 families in Kuala Kangsar were evacuated to three relief centres last night due to flash floods following heavy rain yesterday.

A spokesman at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the department was alerted about the flash floods in Kampung Lembah Padang Rengas at about 10pm yesterday.

“When we arrived the flood water was about a metre high, but it started to recede at about midnight,” he said in a statement today.

He said 39 of the victims, involving seven families, were evacuated to the relief centre at Asrama RISDA Padang Rengas, with 39 others, also involving seven families, to Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Stor.

The remaining 26 victims, from six families, were evacuated to Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Talang Masjid. — Bernama