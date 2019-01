ALOR STAR: About 100 residents of two Kuala Kedah villages here, are appealing to Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) to resolve the water supply problem which has affected their daily lives for the past one year.

A resident, Nor Mohd Yusli Yusof, 37, said though several complaints have been lodged with SADA, the problem faced by Telok Talipon and Keluncung villagers has remained unsolved until today.

“Before this we were still getting water during the day, but the situation worsened when we could only do our washing when water was available at midnight and early in the morning.

“Some families had to take their children to the petrol station, mosque, supermarket or friends’ houses to have their bath or collect water,“ he told reporters here today.

Another resident Masri Ali, 53, claimed that despite using high pressure pumps, water flow was still slow as there were development projects in the area.

SADA cannot allow this to continue but must be responsible in resolving this issue as water is in critical need here,“ he said adding that SADA had not taken the initiative to deliver water to the villages.

For a food stall operator Nazura Azali, 35, he had to buy mineral water to run the stall and this meant increased operating costs.

“I sell drinks and noodle soup by the roadside and the income is not much so it is quite burdensome for me to spend extra money on mineral water,“ he said.

Meanwhile, SADA public relations officer, Ahmad Hakimi Abu Bakar, when contacted, said the company was aware of the problem and several measures were being taken to overcome it.

“We will open the air release valve of the piping system to increase water pressure in the area and conduct inspections from time to time to ensure there are no leakages to the water pipes.

“In addition, we will re-distribute the limited resources to stabilise the water pressure and send out our tankers to deliver water to the affected areas,“ he said. — Bernama