TUMPAT: The Batek Orang Asli in Kampung Kuala Koh, Gua Musang are advised to take legal action against parties that have caused pollution to their village.

Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Datuk Husam Musa said this was to safeguard their health, living environment and livelihoods.

“I suggest that any lawyer willing to do voluntary work, assist these Orang Asli take legal action against the parties involved as a deterrent measure.

“This is to ensure that no parties would no longer carry out illegal (gold) mining activities as this could adversely affect the environment and source of water supply for the Orang Asli and other local residents,” he told reporters after opening the annual general meeting of the Bunga Raya Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK), here, today.

Husam said the illegal mining activities could have been the cause of disease infection involving the Orang Asli villagers which had yet to be ascertained by the health authorities.

He added that although the initial study found the cause of the fatalities to be measles but the post–mortems found only three of the Orang Asli villagers had died from the disease.

Yesterday, president of the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associationa, Dr Steven Chow reportedly said that lab tests done on water samples taken from the source around Kampung Kuala Koh on June 10 and 11 found the water to have toxic contaminants. — Bernama