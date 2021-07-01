Kuala Krai to have three new telecommunications towers by April 2022

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has incorporated the construction of three new telecommunications towers into Phase 1 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) to improve internet access in three villages in Kuala Krai.

In a statement today, MCMC said construction of the towers, in Kampung Bahagia, Kampung Mambong and Kampung Sungai Rimau, is expected to be completed by April next year.

“When completed, the new towers are expected to resolve coverage issues and benefit 1,800 villagers, including students, in the three villages,“ the statement said.

It said a meeting was held yesterday to get a clearer picture of the problems faced by the villagers and to explain MCMC’s plan.

The meeting was attended by officers from Kelantan MCMC, Guchil state assemblyman Hilmi Abdullah, Kampung Bahagia village head Mohamad Zain Abdul Majid, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) student Mimi Aina Syahira Muhamad and representatives from Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile.

On June 29, the media had reported that about 400 students and undergraduates from five villages in Mukim Mambong, Kuala Krai, were forced to trek five kilometres to the peak of a hill in Kampung Bahagia just to access the internet so that they could follow the home-based teaching and learning programme. — Bernama