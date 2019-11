KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Linggi International Port, located between Malacca and Negri Sembilan, is an unpolished gem that can be developed into a major hub, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the port is just off the very busy Straits of Malacca and it can be turned into a refueling centre for ships using the straits.

“Not only will it be able to provide bunkering services but also other ancillary services such as water, food and others for ship crew.

“It will help create jobs as well as be a huge economic spinoff not only for the country but also for Malacca and Negri Sembilan,“ he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a service agreement between T. A. G Marine Sdn Bhd (the port operator) and Euronav NV here today.

Loke said one of the main advantages of the port is that it is right in the centre of the main artery of the busy Straits of Malacca, adding that this makes it an ideal location for bunkering services.

He said since Malaysia is a maritime nation other local companies will also have the opportunity to provide all types of services to ships calling at the port. Crew change services can also be provided as the port is very close to the KL International Airport.