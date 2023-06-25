Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang main road reopens to traffic

KUALA LUMPUR: The main road connecting Kuala Lipis to Gua Musang which was closed for piling works for Phases 3B and 3C of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway project in April was reopened to traffic today.

In a Facebook post, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the road was reopened to all light vehicles after the piling works were completed on June 22.

He hoped the re-opening of the road will provide convenience and comfort to those who will be returning home to celebrate the upcoming Aidiladha celebration.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha and be safe on the road,” he said. - Bernama