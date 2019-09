KUALA PERLIS: Kuala Perlis assemblyman Nor Azam Karap issued a stern warning against litterbugs today, urging the public to take photos of such individuals in action and to send them to him so he can publicise them on social media.

He explained that his intent was not to embarrass individuals but to deter them from littering while encouraging them to use rubbish bins to dispose their trash.

It was also aimed at inculcating an appreciation of cleanliness among local residents, said Nor Azam adding, “We want to make Kuala Perlis free of trash as it is a place of attraction for tourists. It will be shameful if visitors come to our state and see rubbish”.

The assemblyman, who is also the Perlis Keadilan Rakyat youth chief, said this to Bernama after flagging off a cycling event featuring some 30 participants comprising students and teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Perlis, SJK (C) Choon Siew, SK Seberang Ramai and SJK (C) Khay Beng.

The event was held in conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations. — Bernama