Kuala Selangor expected to be the first district to have supply water restored — Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: Kuala Selangor will be the first district to have its water supply restored following the maintenance and upgrading works of critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) have been completed at 5 am today.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said Klang is expected to be the last location to receive water supply.

“Areas close to Kuala Selangor are among the earliest areas to receive (and) water supply restoration while Klang or around Andalas areas are the last. But at the same time, we are advising people to save water, ” he told reporters after launching the Entrepreneur Development Programme @ Shah Alam here today.

He added several areas have started to receive water supply at 4pm because the maintenance process has been completed earlier than expected.

“By tomorrow, between 50 and 60 percent of the affected areas will have their water supply restored,” he said.

“For time being, the distribution balance pools have been empty for 14 hours. So we need 12 to 15 hours to fill up the pools. When the balance pool is good, the pressure is perfect, water supply restoration will be faster,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head, Elina Baseri, said the water treatment system at the LRA had been stabilised at 6 am, and the water supply has been channelled to the distribution system. — Bernama