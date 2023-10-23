Kuala Tahan residents to enjoy better healthcare services with new clinic

KUANTAN: Over 16,000 residents, including the Orang Asli community, in Kuala Tahan will enjoy better healthcare services when a new clinic is built in their area.

Pahang Health director Datuk Dr. Nor Azimi Yunus said the site for the new clinic, which will be equipped with x-ray machine, has already been identified.

“We had applied for the new clinic in the area and are thankful it was approved in the 2024 Budget. It will be built on a 2.38-hectare site near Sungai Tembeling,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

She said the new facility will replace the existing 43-year-old dilapidated clinic.

“It is high time the clinic is replaced to provide the residents better services and for the healthcare workers to have better working conditions,“ she said.

The new health clinic in Kuala Tahan, Jerantut was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 2024 Budget themed “Economic Reform: Empowering the People” in Dewan Rakyat on Oct 13.

In addition to Kuala Tahan, the other areas to receive new clinics under the budget include Rantau, Negeri Sembilan; Kuala Jengal in Dungun, Terengganu; and Pulau Mantanani in Kota Belud, Sabah costing a total of RM150 million.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kuala Tahan, Siti Nur Suhada Suhami, 24, said the government’s effort to provide a new healthcare facility is greatly appreciated as the current clinic is too small to cater to the high volume of patients.

“The number of patients keeps increasing and the old clinic which is near the school, is not suitable. I hope the new clinic will make it easier for us to get treatment in the future,“ she said.-Bernama