Kuala Terengganu by-election a golden opportunity for Terengganu folks to be with Unity Govt - Nik Nazmi

KUALA TERENGGANU: The coming Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary constituency by-election will offer the people of Terengganu the best opportunity to be aligned with the Unity Government said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi who is also the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change said the people of Kuala Terengganu can decide to bring about a change in the by-election by rejecting the opposition and be aligned to the Unity Government, to ensure the agenda of development can be carried out smoothly.

“We are aware that during the 15th General Election, the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not win a single Parliamentary seat in Terengganu.

“Therefore the Kuala Terengganu by-election is a golden opportunity for the people of Terengganu to be with the Unity Government. Being aligned with the Unity Government will naturally ease the process of carrying out development projects in the state,“ he said during a special campaign at the Bilik Gerakan Utama (BGU) PKR Negeri Terengganu, here today.

Nik Nazmi said voters in the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary constituency must reject PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim following the decision by the Terengganu Election Court to nullify Ahmad Amzad’s victory in the GE15.

“We are not underestimating the capability of the opposition, he has been here for long. However, we know that the people of Terengganu have a ‘trend’ of not taking too long to change the government. Moreover, the outcome of the case can serve in our favour,“ he said.

On June 27, the Terengganu Election Court nullified Ahmad Amzad’s win during the GE15 following elements of bribery to influence voters was proven in court. - Bernama