Kuala Terengganu by-election to be held simultaneously with six state polls on Aug 12

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling date for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously with the six state polls on Aug 12.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said the nomination and early voting for the by-election will also be held together with that of the state polls in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, namely on July 29 and Aug 8, respectively.

He said this at a press conference after chairing the EC special meeting in Putrajaya today.

The meeting was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on June 27 in nullifying the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in Kuala Terengganu during the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19 last year, after finding that the petitioner, Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong of Barisan Nasional (BN), had succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in the election for the seat.

On July 8, PAS decided that it will not appeal against the court’s decision.-Bernama