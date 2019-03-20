Kuala Terengganu, Petaling Jaya, among top 10 happiest local councils

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Terengganu, Petaling Jaya and Manjung have been among the top 10 local councils that recorded having the happiest residents, out of the 101 local councils surveyed by PLANMalaysia.

These top 10 local councils were recorded to have scored more than 90% for its happiness index, according to PLANMalaysia director general Datuk Rokibah Abdul Latif.

“We base our happiness index on 14 criteria, including whether are they satisfied with the local council’s services, what are their relationship like with their neighbours, and are they satisfied with their political leaders,“ she said at a press conference after launching the monthly gathering of the Federal Territories Ministry and World Happiness Day today.

The other local councils were Batu Gajah, Bentong, Jasin, Jeli, Segamat, Padang Terap and Bandar Baru Kedah.

MORE TO COME